Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 2,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. CWM LLC raised its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 229,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.