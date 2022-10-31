Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 15,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ BZ traded up 0.19 on Monday, reaching 10.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.23. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of 9.74 and a fifty-two week high of 43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 18.97.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $39,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

