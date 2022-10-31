Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. 20,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karat Packaging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

In other news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

