KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KBR traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. KBR has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,766,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in KBR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after buying an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.