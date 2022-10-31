Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,205. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

