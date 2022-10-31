Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 129,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.