Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 668,300 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 237.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 179,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2,573.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.34. 129,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

