Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KRYPF stock remained flat at $1.83 on Monday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

