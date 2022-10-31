KeyCorp Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $580.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $592.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $546.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.24 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.49.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

