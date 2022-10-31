Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Khiron Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,797. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Khiron Life Sciences
