Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Khiron Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,797. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Read More

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.