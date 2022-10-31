Kimball Electronics (KE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $503.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $30.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

