Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $124.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

