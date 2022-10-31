Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
