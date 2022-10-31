Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 761,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $20,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

KNSL stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.17. 244,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,860. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

