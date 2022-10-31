Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €22.30 ($22.76) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.06.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

