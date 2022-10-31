Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 558,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,733. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

