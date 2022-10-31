Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 924,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $4.50 during trading on Monday. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.
About Kobe Steel
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
