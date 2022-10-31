KOK (KOK) 1-Day Volume Tops $987,638.00

KOK (KOK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and approximately $987,638.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004032 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00054545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.19198281 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $951,303.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

