Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $146,731.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

