Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.