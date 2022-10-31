Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kopin Stock Performance
NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
