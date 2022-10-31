Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.40 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

