Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded up 3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of 63.78 and a twelve month high of 106.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is 74.46.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

