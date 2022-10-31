Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
KCCFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,165. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
