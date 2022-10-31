Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.86. 910,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.01. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

