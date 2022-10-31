Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $93.47 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.