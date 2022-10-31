Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.26. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

