Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1,255.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 86,530 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

