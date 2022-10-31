Larson Financial Group LLC Has $217,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 111.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

