Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.