Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

