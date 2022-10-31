Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 1,453.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 7.1 %

SPXS opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.