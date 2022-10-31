Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Frontline Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

