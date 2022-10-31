Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of -0.39. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
