Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of FINMY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,010. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

