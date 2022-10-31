Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of FINMY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,010. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.