LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

