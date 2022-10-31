Lido Staked ETH Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $1.42 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,558.72 or 0.07642301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,632,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,620,556.63862776 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,588.49745619 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,062,665.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

