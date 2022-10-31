Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,222.00

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,739.78 or 0.08552763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

