Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde stock traded up $8.54 on Friday, reaching $301.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.99. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 538.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

