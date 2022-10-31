Litecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $452.35 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $452.35 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.10 or 0.00270303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021814 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001248 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019533 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,505,919 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
