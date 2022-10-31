Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $3.71-$3.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $3.71-3.87 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $223.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.02. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

