Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Livento Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Livento Group stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Livento Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Livento Group Company Profile

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

