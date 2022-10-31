Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 44 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.88) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 687.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.