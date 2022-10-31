Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

