Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 831,790 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10,810.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sysco worth $71,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after buying an additional 728,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 102,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,984. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

