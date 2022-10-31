Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,297 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at $534,472,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Shares of MPWR traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.66. 19,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,503. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

