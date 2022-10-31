Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $202.58 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $202,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $195.35. 117,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.85. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.