Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $156,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $359.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.89. The company has a market cap of $341.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.