Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $88,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.70. 16,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,188. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.



