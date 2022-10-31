Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FedEx worth $95,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,802. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

