Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,716,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $75,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 91,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,938. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

